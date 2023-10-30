Current WWE champion opens up about meeting The Undertaker for the first time

The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer and a certified legend of the business. For many young stars in the Stamford-based promotion, meeting The Deadman must be a surreal experience. Superstar Ilja Dragunov recently talked about meeting The Undertaker backstage during an episode of NXT.

The October 10 episode of WWE NXT was a star-studded show as many of the top stars from the main roster made their presence felt, including the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman. The show also saw the return of The Undertaker.

During an interview with TV Insider, Ilja Dragunov was asked about seeing the legendary icon during the show. The NXT Champion said that the experience was surreal:

"Meeting those legendary performers for the first time. You feel the connection between the present and the past in a very special way. A lot of people felt proud because you watched those guys growing up and now you’re in the same working environment. It gets you feeling in life, you feel everything is possible."

The Undertaker appeared after the main event bout between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. The WWE Hall of Famer ended up hitting Breakker with the Chokeslam to close the show.

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov talked about facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov have quite a storied history. The two have faced one another across the world and have delivered some of the best matches in recent history.

During a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, Dragunov was asked about potentially challenging The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. Dragunov revealed that he had some doubts about not being at the same level as Gunther but said that he would be up for the challenge.

"But knowing how great he [Gunther] is, and to have this feeling inside myself that I’m not even slightly on his level at the moment. That is something that is, on one side, driving me extremely crazy, but on the other side, is motivating you really, really hard," Dragunov said.

Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at Halloween Havoc: Night Two this week.

What did you make of Ilja Dragunov's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.