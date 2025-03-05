  • home icon
  • Current WWE champion pinned; possibly injured

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
A current champion sustained an injury during a match on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Chelsea Green competed in a tag team match during the show and was left busted open.

She and her partner, Piper Niven, competed against Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ruca planted the WWE Women's United States Champion with a facebuster. A double tag was made, and Zaria and Piper collided with each other after they both went for a headbutt. Sol re-entered the ring and went for a springboard splash, but nobody was home.

Piper Niven tagged Chelsea Green, and Sol Ruca hit the latter with a kick. Piper was tagged back in, but she missed an elbow drop. Sol tagged Zaria, who hit Piper with a pump kick. Ruca dropkicked Niven and got a two-count. The Hot Mess pulled Zaria out of the ring, and Sol Ruca wiped the heels with a plancha.

also-read-trending Trending

Piper Niven took out the heels on the floor with a rolling senton. Later on, Sol Ruca performed a diving crossbody to both SmackDown stars. Zaria entered the ring and hit Piper Niven with a pump kick before suplexing Chelsea Green. The WWE Women's US Champ was bleeding from her nose during the match.

It's unclear how she got injured. Zaria F5'd Piper Niven onto Chelsea Green, and Sol Ruca nailed The Hot Mess with the Sol Snatcher to give the babyfaces the victory.

Edited by Angana Roy
