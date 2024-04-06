Current WWE champion pleads for brand switch ahead of major WrestleMania match 

WrestleMania 40 takes place this weekend, and in a recent appearance on the ImPaulsive Podcast, Triple H confirmed that the WWE Draft would be taking place in a "month or so."

It seems that WWE could be looking to make some major changes, since Logan Paul then pushed the CCO to take him over to RAW so that he can be part of Netflix.

"Do you think I could move from SmackDown to RAW when RAW goes to Netflix?" [40:43-41:03] he asked.

Triple H went on to note that many stars would be moving from brand to brand in a few months due to the WWE Draft. Logan Paul seemed to really want to make the switch before January, and Triple H seemed open to the option.

It's been a year since the last draft, and with many absent stars expected to make their return following WrestleMania, this year's edition could get wild. It would also allow championships to be moved to different brands or even entire stables.

Logan Paul will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul will be a major part of this weekend's WrestleMania event. He is set to defend his United States Championship against both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match.

Owens and Paul have had issues for several months, while Randy Orton was hit by the current champion at Elimination Chamber, which cost him the chance to compete for the World Championship at WrestleMania. The Viper has since been out for revenge, and that mission has led him to the United States Championship.

Owens and Orton appear to be on the same page at present, which means that Paul is at a major disadvantage, but given the lack of rules in a triple-threat match, he could have a plan.

