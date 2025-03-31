  • home icon
  Current WWE champion questions The Undertaker during recent WWE show

Current WWE champion questions The Undertaker during recent WWE show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:33 GMT
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A current WWE Champion was on a WWE show tonight. He confronted The Undertaker and questioned him.

WWE LFG is a new show on which legends like The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bully Ray, and Booker T coach and mentor rising prospects on how to be WWE Superstars. The show provides fans with an inside look at what it takes to make it in the business. New episodes air every Sunday on A&E.

Other WWE stars and legends such as CM Punk and Eric Bischoff have also appeared on the show as guests. Gunther was the special guest on this week's episode.

Gunther got to interact with some of the Future Greats on the show and was even involved in putting together some of the matches. While discussing the matches with the legends, the Ring General questioned The Undertaker about Tyra Mae Steele, who is an Olympic gold medalist. He asked Taker why she doesn't understand that she's a killer, and The Deadman had no answer for it.

"Why does she not understand yet that she's a killer? No disrespect, you as her coach, why does she not understand that yet?"
Gunther is set to take on Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

