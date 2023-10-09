Current WWE champion is ready to face Taylor Swift

A current champion in WWE is ready to face Taylor Swift if she is ready.

IYO SKY has been on the receiving end of a major WWE push in recent months. It all started when she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in a few weeks later to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Since then, she has proven herself to be a capable champion. Recently, she had her toughest defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE Fastlane but emerged victorious thanks to Bayley. Following the match, IYO SKY attended the post-show press conference, where she was asked about facing the pop star.

IYO initially replied, "Are you crazy?" However, she further declared that she was ready to face the music icon.

"If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift," SKY said. [18:01-18:04]

Check out the full press conference below:

IYO SKY asked WWE Universe to name anyone as her next challenger except Taylor Swift

Following her controversial victory at WWE Fastlane against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, IYO took to social media to ask the WWE Universe who she should face next. She also asked them to refrain from naming Swift as her next challenger.

"Thank you so much for tonight guys!! Who will be the next challenger for this my title? The answer should not be Taylor Swift!!!!" IYO SKY shared.

Check out her tweet here.

A screengrab of IYO SKY's tweet

It looks like IYO SKY is already pretty tired of people saying that she should face Swift in the future. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine this match could happen, considering the long list of celebrities who have stepped inside the squared circle before.

Given Swift's megastar status, it will be interesting to see if she decides to step into the ring.

Do you want to see SKY vs. Swift in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.