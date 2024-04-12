Current WWE champion refuses to appear on SmackDown; takes a shot at Roman Reigns

WrestleMania XL this past weekend saw some surprising title changes, one of which being the WWE Tag Team Championships. The belts were split once again with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Awesome Truth took the RAW Tag Team Championships and were a main part of Monday's show, teaming with John Cena for a win over The Judgment Day. However, it appears that the SmackDown Tag Champions are now refusing to be part of their show.

Austin Theory recently took to Twitter to claim that he wasn't going to show up for work and was instead making a rap video. Grayson Waller quoted the tweet to note that they had elected for the part-time schedule. He even tagged SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in the tweet, so that he would be aware.

Roman Reigns was on a part-time schedule for four years as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Logan Paul is also able to choose when he wants to appear as United States Champion. This could be why A-Town Down now believes they have a choice with their schedule following their title win.

The difference between these two stars is that this was written into their contract, so may not be the same for Theory and Waller.

Will Austin Theory and Grayson Waller be part of WWE SmackDown?

Nick Aldis has been operating mostly as a face on WWE SmackDown since taking to role of General Manager and this often put him at odds with Roman Reigns. It seems that the same thing is expected to happen with Waller and Theory now that they have this new attitude as champions.

Aldis will likely respond to the tweet to make it clear that they will be at the show, or he will book them in a Tag Team Championship match next week as a way of getting some revenge for this recent update.

