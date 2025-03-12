Current WWE champion refuses to defend her title despite match being announced

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been booked to defend her title on the March 18, 2025, edition of NXT. However, she took to social media to express her displeasure over the booking of the match. Green also refused to defend her gold.

At NXT Roadblock 2025, a bout between Green and Sol Ruca was announced for the March 18 edition of the developmental show. This contest was booked after Ruca successfully pinned the champion in a tag team match on NXT last week.

While wrestling fans are excited to see Chelsea Green defend her title next week, the Canadian superstar has expressed her displeasure over her booking. Green, 33, took to X (formerly Twitter) and refused to defend her championship against Sol Ruca.

"Absolutely appalled with @WWENXT for scheduling a United States championship match without MY approval for March 18, 2025. I vote to overturn this decision of YOURS TRULY vs @SolRucaWWE on the grounds that l DON'T WANT TO DO IT!!! 🫡 🇺🇸 Please note, my Secret Hervice will be readily available, so I wish Sol the best. GOD BLESS AMERICA & ME!" Green wrote.

You can check Chelsea Green's tweet below.

A look at Chelsea Green's WWE Women's United States Championship reign until now

Chelsea Green has been the Women's United States Champion for quite a long time now. She became the inaugural champion when she beat Michin on December 14, 2024, at Saturday Night's Main Event. The victory received a great response from fans.

Since winning the Women's United States Championship, Green has defended her title on three occasions on TV. Her first title defense came against Michin on the January 10, 2025, edition of SmackDown. She managed to beat Michin in a match that lasted nearly nine minutes.

Later, Chelsea Green once again defended her title against Michin on the January 31 edition of SmackDown. While the former Mia Yim was the winner of the contest, she won via disqualification, meaning Green went home with the title. The Canadian star's latest title defense came on the March 7 edition of SmackDown in a Street Fight against Michin.

