Current WWE Champion's undefeated streak comes to an end at the Royal Rumble

The Men's WWE Royal Rumble was filled with record-breaking performances, most notably so from current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General entered the match at number one and was in the final two before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes, which meant that he suffered his first defeat on WWE's main roster.

Gunther has lost matches previously, most recently on RAW XXX when he was defeated in a six-man tag team match alongside Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. That being said, this was the first time Gunther lost a match by himself. Before entering the 30-Men Mayhem, the IC Champion knew his undefeated streak on the main roster would come to an end if he was unable to win the match.

Gunther did walk away with a new Royal Rumble record since he was able to last for more than 70 minutes. He took over Rey Mysterio's record, which was set more than 15 years ago.

Gunther is still unpinned on WWE's main roster

Gunther looked fantastic even in defeat and put over Cody Rhodes, who now has a WrestleMania date with Roman Reigns. There have been rumors that WWE could be planning for a Brock Lesnar vs Gunther match for the Showcase of the Immortals. The two men finally came face-to-face in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Gunther may have suffered his first real defeat last night at The Royal Rumble, but he is still unpinned on the main roster and will retain the record in the same way that Roman Reigns has over the past three years.

Whichever star is able to finally pin The Ring General will have a huge rub since the company is seemingly saving this loss for a huge moment that could make another star's career in the coming years.

Who do you think will finally defeat Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes