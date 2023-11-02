Being a WWE star can be taxing even on the best stars, and for many, it's a culmination of a dream that they've had forever. Some are lucky enough to go on and hold WWE titles, but not everyone is that lucky. However, fans are now worried about a star, who has said that he was never okay, and never will be - Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov is known for taking things to the extreme, and during his matches, he hypes himself up to the point where the intensity can be scary for most fans. He appears to push himself beyond the limits that most humans have, and the way he looks when he's doing this makes it even scarier.

On WWE NXT this week, on the Halloween Havoc edition of the show, Dragunov showed how far he was willing to go, and it has fans worried more now. One fan tweeted a video of him getting up after taking out Carmelo Hayes during their match for the world title. He was screaming and taking things to an extreme again, and the fan asked if he was okay.

Ilja Dragunov retweeted it, replying that he was never okay, and never would be. The star clearly has his fans worried now, and it remains to be seen how far he is willing to push himself, in pursuit of his goals.

