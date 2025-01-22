Current WWE champion sends a message to Bayley following recent show

Bayley has been everywhere over the past couple of weeks, appearing on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. A current champion in WWE has a message for The Role Model following Tuesday's episode of the developmental brand.

There seems to be a brewing feud between Bayley and two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The two had a confrontation last week, with Perez showing up on SmackDown last Friday and this week's episode of RAW.

Things got physical last night which culminated in a segment on NXT involving Giulia and Cora Jade. This confrontation set up a tag team match for next week's show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bayley and Giulia will team up to face off against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The current NXT Women's Champion sent a message to The Role Model, who she had been watching back when she was still in Japan. She also shared a photo of them together backstage after the show:

"What a day it was… I was watching you from Japan. Let’s meet in Atlanta!" Giulia tweeted.

In addition to the women's tag team match, there are four other matches on the card. Shotzi will challenge Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship, while Trick Williams takes on Wes Lee following their backstage altercation.

Meanwhile, Cedric Alexanders has a chance to settle the score with Ethan Page. Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

Bayley is now part of WWE RAW

One of the biggest changes to WWE this year was the introduction of the transfer window. It allowed stars to transfer from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. The latest star to make the switch was Bayley, who is now part of the red brand following the announcement by General Manager Adam Pearce.

The Role Model's first night back on RAW didn't go as planned. She lost to Nia Jax after getting distracted by Roxanne Perez. She went after her young rival, who got kicked out by security.

It will be interesting to see if there's a reunion on the cards between Bayley and Damage CTRL. IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane are all babyfaces now, with Asuka out injured.

