Current WWE Champion sends a message to upper management; demands more respect

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently sent a message to upper management following her defeat earlier this week.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Green faced Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match after Adam Pearce made the announcement earlier during the show.

Rodriguez was able to secure a comfortable win after she hit Green with the one-armed powerbomb. After the show, Green took to Twitter and demanded more respect as the Women's Tag Team Champion. She felt that there was no proper warning before her match that night. She also announced the commencement of the 'JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA' movement in the coming days.

In the following days, #JusticeForChelsea started to trend on Twitter, and Green has now sent a message to the upper management of the company. She said that the movement was going to keep growing stronger until the company showed her some respect.

"She’s going to continue trending until @WWE shows her some respect, honey!"

It will be interesting to see what's next for Green on RAW next week.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green responds to Cardi B

Cardi B recently talked about her long-professed love for professional wrestling.

During an appearance on Hot 97, she discussed the possibility of appearing at Wrestlemania 40 in 2024. The Grammy Award-winning artist said that she would love to do it.

Chelsea Green has responded to Cardi B's comments and has welcomed the idea of the world-famous rapper making a WWE appearance in some capacity.

"Me waiting for Cardi B to come slap a b*tch at WWE. I could name a few," Green wrote.

It will be interesting to see if this situation materializes into Cardi B possibly appearing at Wrestlemania next year.

Do you think Chelsea Green has been disrespected by the upper management? Let us know in the comments section below.

