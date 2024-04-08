Current WWE champion sends two-word message to mock DIY following WrestleMania loss

A recently crowned WWE champion has fired shots at #DIY after Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa failed to capture the tag team titles at WrestleMania XL Night One. The superstar in question is Grayson Waller.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was split last night during the Six-Pack Ladder Match. The much-anticipated contest ended with the titles getting split. Awesome Truth was crowned as the RAW Tag Team Champions while Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#DIY was also among the six teams that participated in the championship bout. Following the loss, Johnny Gargano took to X/Twitter to share an emotional update reflecting on the result of the match:

"Didn't walk out of our 1st #WrestleMania with the titles.. But that doesn't mean we didn't win. 💚🖤 #DIY," wrote Gargano.

Grayson Waller was quick to respond to Gargano's X post as he mocked the former NXT Tag Team Champions while sharing a picture of himself and Theory from The Show of Shows with the titles:

"We did," wrote Waller.

You can check out the X post below:

Former WWE PC coach showers praise on Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller was drafted to SmackDown in 2023 after spending two years in NXT. The 34-year-old has since been one of the most entertaining characters on the blue brand.

Waller has been involved in multiple segments involving top WWE names, including John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more.

The Australian recently received praise from a former WWE coach, Ace Steel. The veteran trained several upcoming talents at the Stamford-based company's Performance Center between 2019 and 2022. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Steel praised Waller's attitude toward learning:

"He [Grayson Waller] was a guy that listened to everything if I gave him something to [improve], because that's my job now, to be an armchair quarterback, Monday morning, like, 'Ah, we should have done this.' I produced him in his early days to help him craft his matches," he said.

The championship win at WrestleMania XL marks the first-ever title win for Grayson Waller in the promotion. It will be interesting to see how long Theory and Waller will keep the championship gold.

