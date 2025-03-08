Current WWE champion sends a two-word message to Naomi and Bianca Belair after their emotional confrontation

Naomi and Bianca Belair were involved in an emotional exchange on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. On X, Chelsea Green reacted to their segment with a two-word message.

The Storm was ambushed backstage in November during an episode of SmackDown, forcing her out of action for several months. Amid her absence, Naomi started teaming up with Bianca Belair as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the February 24, 2025, edition of RAW.

Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, where she attacked Naomi, taking her out of the Chamber match even before it began. This week on SmackDown, the latter confessed that she was the mastermind behind the attack, leading to an emotional exchange between her and Belair. The segment concluded with Cargill attacking Naomi.

On X, Green reacted to the segment. The reigning Women's United States Champion sent a two-word message.

"Pure cinema," wrote Green.

Check out Green's post on X:

Cargill, Belair, and Naomi were allies for several months on the blue brand. The trio even teamed up for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL at last year's WrestleMania XL.

Heading into this year's show, the stage seems set for a singles match between Cargill and Naomi. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship.

