Current WWE champion shockingly makes fun of new rival's injury history

Injuries are part of being a WWE Superstar, but they could also be exploited in matches, rivalries and plain old good banter online.

Piper Niven, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, made a couple of new enemies this past Monday on RAW. Niven defeated Natalya in a singles match, and post-match, she and Chelsea Green attacked the fallen veteran.

Tegan Nox came out for the save, and helped Natalya get back on her feet. Niven and Green retreated to the back, but it seems like they would have their first real challengers on the horizon soon. Nox and Natalya could be a capable team, and will have to prove it most likely next week on RAW.

The new rivalry got off to a shocking start on social media, with Niven mocking Nox's surgically repaired knee. The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard is known for her history of knee injuries, having suffered three torn ACLs during her career thus far.

"Breakin in those new knees eh? Careful now!" Niven wrote.

Tegan Nox already has a win over Chelsea Green earlier this month on RAW. Piper Niven and Nox could have a one-on-one match, or it could be Natalya and Green. Nevertheless, the current women's tag team champs might finally defend their titles for the first time soon.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions confront new SmackDown GM

Nick Aldis was named as the new General Manager of SmackDown this past Friday by Triple H. Aldis already had his hands full backstage, when Piper Niven and Chelsea Green confronted him about the "curse" on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The reigning champs wanted the new SmackDown GM to give them new, non-cursed titles. However, Aldis shut them out, to entertain Charlotte Flair, who received a shot at IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship next week.

The Women's Tag Team Titles are not really cursed per se, but the previous holders have seen their fair share of unfortunate incidents and injuries. The team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have claimed to have put a curse on the championships after their loss.

Who should challenge Piper Niven and Chelsea Green next? Natalya and Tegan Nox or Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn? Share your answers in the comments section below.