Current WWE champion is suffering because of Liv Morgan's romance with Dominik Mysterio, says former writer (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan's ongoing storyline with Dominik Mysterio is one of the hottest acts in WWE currently. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the angle is causing damage to Damian Priest's credibility.

Morgan has been making advances towards Dirty Dom in her quest to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. The same continued on RAW last night where Morgan invited Dominik to her hotel room and gave him a key which later went missing. The Women's World Champion also interfered in Dominik Mysterio's match, causing Judgment Day and Carlito to lose against Braun Strowman and LWO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he did a similar skit with Ric Flair and Kimberly Page back in his days as a writer but the storyline had a closure.

"I remember doing this skit with Flair and I think Kimberly [Page] invited him back to the room. And we went back to the room and she spiked his drink. They [WWE] did nothing with this."

The former WWE employee added that the Liv and Dominik segment accomplished nothing other than making Damian Priest look like a "moron."

"The worst part about it is you’re making Priest look like a freaking moron. I swear right after Priest won the title at WrestleMania, they had him in the Yankees booth. Here we are, He is standing there with JD McDonagh, Dominik, and the key to Liv’s room." [From 17:49 onwards]

Liv Morgan currently has no opponent for her Women's World Championship. The star has been busy trying to woo Dominik Mysterio over the last few weeks while Damian Priest has been frustrated with the whole lack of unity among Thee Judgment Day.

