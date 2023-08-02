Current WWE champion suffers defeat for the second time in under a month

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes suffered a surprising defeat on the latest episode of NXT in a tag team match.

Carmelo Hayes and the former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee had a confrontation backstage earlier. Wes Lee expressed his recent frustrations after losing the North American Championship. Hayes told him to save the self-pity, which angered Lee. He said he had been losing for three weeks in a row and was now scraping for inches and fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, Noam Dar and Oro Mensah of the Meta-Four showed up, with the former flaunting his WWE NXT Heritage Cup. Lee pointed out that it was not the real title and mentioned Nathan Fraser as the rightful holder. They bickered, leading to a backstage brawl hence setting up a tag team match with the members of the Meta-Four taking on Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee.

The match saw Hayes and Lee work great together. When it seemed they would end this match, an accidental Cardiac Kick to Hayes by Lee saw Naom Dar take advantage and secure the win for Meta-Four by pinning Wes Lee.

In the aftermath of the match, Hayes and Lee argued. This was Hayes' second loss in under a month after losing to Judgment Day in an earlier episode of WWE NXT.

It will be interesting to see where this leads in the upcoming weeks.

