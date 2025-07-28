Current WWE champion takes MASSIVE shot at IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley ahead of upcoming title match at SummerSlam

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are set to compete in a title match at SummerSlam 2025. Ahead of this match, a current WWE champion has taken a shot at them.Naomi has been at the top of her game ever since she turned heel a few months ago. She went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then successfully cashed in her contract at WWE Evolution 2025 to capture the Women's World Championship. Now, she will defend her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam.A fan recently took to social media to say that Naomi was going to lose at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, The Glow responded, saying that IYO and Ripley were the ones who would lose.&quot;I think this tweet was meant for @Iyo_SkyWWE @RheaRipley_WWE ⚠️.&quot;Check out her tweet below:Bill Apter feels WWE would be making a huge mistake if Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY win at SummerSlamIYO SKY and Rhea Ripley have a huge fan following in the WWE Universe. Therefore, fans want either of these two women to win at SummerSlam. However, Bill Apter does not think this would be the best outcome.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that no matter how much fans want IYO or Rhea to win, WWE would be making a big mistake by not having Naomi retain her title.&quot;Naomi is such a crazed character at this point that no matter how much people want Rhea to win or IYO to win, it would be a big mistake if Naomi does not retain the title.&quot; [1:49 onwards]It will be interesting to see whether Naomi will be able to retain her title against two of WWE's top stars at SummerSlam.