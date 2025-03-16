Current WWE champion trolls Jimmy Uso after embarrassing botch on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was involved in an embarrassing botch on WWE SmackDown as he accidentally called the United States Championship as the US Tag Title. Big Jim was trolled heavily for the mistake, with his co-worker Angelo Dawkins also taking a jab at him.

Jimmy is the only OG Bloodline member who is still a part of SmackDown. The multi-time tag team champion has been working to find his footing as a singles star over the past several months. The star confronted LA Knight on the blue brand this week, making it clear that he intends to win the WWE United States title. However, he was soon interrupted by his brother Solo Sikoa, along with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, which set up a six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and LA Knight, Jimmy, and Braun Strowman.

While the six-man tag team bout opened the show, SmackDown was headlined by the WWE Tag Team Championship match, where The Street Profits defeated DIY to become the new champions. High on title victory, Angelo Dawkins also took a shot at Jimmy Uso's botch from earlier in the night, mentioning that winning the US Tag Titles was even better than winning the Tag Team title.

Jimmy Uso could be involved in a high-stakes match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso has been trying to get his hands on the United States Championship over the last few weeks and all signs point towards the OG Bloodline member challenging for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy and Jey separated at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where the former betrayed his twin brother. While the duo came together to deal with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, they have since continued to compete as singles stars.

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. Jimmy will also be looking to make a name for himself as a singles star at the event.

