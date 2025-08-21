Current WWE champion wants to fight Kelly Kelly

A current WWE Champion has expressed their desire to face Kelly Kelly in the ring. She competed in the WWE from 2006 till 2012. During this tenure, she held the Divas Championship once and featured regularly on WWE programming.

Although, Kelly has only made sporadic appearances since her in-ring retirement, current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is keen to face her.

Stratton has faced veteran names such as Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair during her title reign and now has another name as a possible opponent.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, The Buff Barbie was asked who else has she been compared to and would like to say, she's the champ and "It's Tiffy time."

"Maybe Kelly Kelly. I think like for the most part it's Kelly Kelly. That would be really cool if she came back. But moving forward, I think I would love to wrestle Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch," she mentioned. [From 8:42-8:57]

Tiffany Stratton was able to successfully defend her title at SummerSlam, when she overcame Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill.

Kelly Kelly signed a new deal with WWE

During her WWE run, Kelly had some memorable matches and programs. Apart from winning the Divas Championship, she also teamed up with Edge on quite a few occasions.

She also competed at WrestleMania 28, teaming up with Extra correspondent Maria Menounos to beat Beth Phoenix and Eve.

Over the years, she made sporadic appearances in WWE. In April this year, it was reported that Kelly has signed a Legends contract with WWE.

