Current WWE champions may not be part of WrestleMania 41 plans (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 41 is the biggest and most lucrative WWE PLE of the year. The promotion spends an entire year building up stories so they may cap off on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it seems that some reigning champions may not find a place on what is shaping up to be a stacked card.

Chief Content Officer Triple H is currently busy putting together the WrestleMania 41 card with the show taking place over two nights. With the 'Mania being WWE's biggest show of the year, The Game will try his best to get as many stars on the card as possible. However, not everyone will make the final cut it seems, as evidenced in recent reports.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WresleVotes provided a major update on the tag team title picture going into WrestleMania 41. WrestleVotes noted that all reigning tag team champions, except for the SmackDown ones, could potentially get a spot on the card. The WWE Tag Team Title is currently on SmackDown, with DIY being the reigning champions.

"I can't say for sure all three sets make the [WrestleMania] main card, just for timing purposes. I do believe, if I had to pick one, I think the War Raiders are going to have a standalone match defending their RAW Tag Team Championship. And I would imagine they get the women's [tag team] titles on the show as well with Liv and Raquel, meaning those SmackDown (WWE Tag Team) Titles may be defended on the Friday Night SmackDown beforehand. But I'd imagine the War Raiders get a decent sized match-up come WrestleMania." [From 11:55 onwards]

DIY - Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa - are set to defend the WWE Tag Team Title against The Street Profits this week on the blue brand. It remains to be seen if the title changes hands come Friday.

