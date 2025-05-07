Current WWE champions pinned; Shield 2.0 in line for major titles

Two current WWE champions were pinned on tonight's NXT show. The Shield 2.0 like group has now become title contenders.

Ad

Hank & Tank have been a popular tag team on NXT. They have been in contention for a tag title shot for some time, but struggled to win gold. As a result, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were battling some confidence issues. Despite this, they won a number one contendership gauntlet to earn a tag title shot at Stand & Deliver. During NXT's biggest PLE of the year, Hank & Tank pulled off a shocking win against Fraxiom to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. However, they already have DarkState breathing down their necks.

Ad

Trending

Last week on WWE NXT, DarkState ambushed Joe Hendry. Later at night, Hank and Tank volunteered to have his back. Hence, Hendry teamed up with the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight on the black and silver brand to face DarkState. During the match, Trick Williams came out and brawled with Hendry. This allowed the Shield 2.0-like group to hit their signature triple powerbomb to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

With this win, DarkState may have just put themselves in contention for a title shot against Hank & Tank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More