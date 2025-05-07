  • home icon
  • Current WWE champions pinned; Shield 2.0 in line for major titles

Current WWE champions pinned; Shield 2.0 in line for major titles

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 07, 2025 00:46 GMT
Shield
Shield are one of the greatest factions in WWE history (source: WWE.com)

Two current WWE champions were pinned on tonight's NXT show. The Shield 2.0 like group has now become title contenders.

Hank & Tank have been a popular tag team on NXT. They have been in contention for a tag title shot for some time, but struggled to win gold. As a result, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were battling some confidence issues. Despite this, they won a number one contendership gauntlet to earn a tag title shot at Stand & Deliver. During NXT's biggest PLE of the year, Hank & Tank pulled off a shocking win against Fraxiom to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. However, they already have DarkState breathing down their necks.

Last week on WWE NXT, DarkState ambushed Joe Hendry. Later at night, Hank and Tank volunteered to have his back. Hence, Hendry teamed up with the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight on the black and silver brand to face DarkState. During the match, Trick Williams came out and brawled with Hendry. This allowed the Shield 2.0-like group to hit their signature triple powerbomb to pick up the win.

With this win, DarkState may have just put themselves in contention for a title shot against Hank & Tank.

