Current WWE manager seemingly confirms new client following upset win

A current WWE manager might have found a new client a month after his top star was released. Robert Stone seemingly confirmed that Dante Chen is the newest star under his brand.

On Tuesday's episode of NXT, Lexis King had an open challenge and Stone's music hit. The 40-year-old manager then introduced Chen, who has mainly wrestled on NXT Level Up. It was supposed to be an easy win for King, but the Singaporean superstar pulled off the upset.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Stone explained why he accompanied Chen to the ring. He also praised the 28-year-old superstar for improving over the years, even though he's only wrestling at NXT Live Events and on NXT Level Up.

"When Dante 1st arrived from Singapore he told me that he had followed my career. So I decided to follow his. You will not meet a more deserving guy. He’s been killing it on Level Up and live events these past few yrs. I'm glad the whole #WWEUniverse just got to experience him," Stone wrote.

Robert Stone has managed a bunch of WWE Superstars over the past few years, including Veer, Sanga, Riddick Moss, Chelsea Green, Aliyah, Mercedes Martinez, Von Wagner and Maxxine Dupri. Green and Dupri are the only remaining stars still with the company.

A potential reunion of Stone and Green was also teased earlier this month, but it never happened. Now, it seems like Dante Chen is the newest member of the Robert Stone Brand. He even used the company's slogan "Then. Now. Forever." for Chen with "Chen. Now. Forever."

Robert Stone has a backstage role in WWE NXT

In addition to being an on-screen manager, Robert Stone has a backstage role on NXT. Fightful reported that Stone has transitioned into a producer after the release of Von Wagner. He joins active stars such as Pete Dunne and Shawn Spears, who get to produce matches at developmental.

Other producers on the brand include Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Ryan Katz, Wesley Blake, Terry Taylor, Matt Bloom, Steve Corino, Johnny Moss, AJ Winkler and Oney Lorcan.

It's not uncommon for wrestlers to transition as producers in WWE. The majority of producers in the main roster and NXT are former wrestlers.