"I don't know how active he is"- Current WWE personality claims he has "unfinished business" with Wayne Rooney

WWE Superstar and NXT commentator Wade Barrett would love to face Wayne Rooney inside the squared circle down the line.

The duo had an altercation in 2015 when the former Manchester United striker was in attendance for RAW at the Manchester Arena. Barrett took a few digs at Wayne Rooney, which resulted in the latter slapping the wrestler.

Barrett also fired a warning shot at Rooney after the incident, stating that the footballer's "days are numbered." However, there was no follow-up on the matter.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, The former Intercontinental Champion reflected on the historic moment, stating that he would love to settle the score inside the ring one day.

"Yeah, we've got some unfinished business. I know Wayne Rooney is now headed over to the US, he's coaching out here with D.C. United, I think. Managed to get himself out of Derby, which was a smart move. But yeah, he's over here. He's enjoying himself and hopefully Wayne and I could cross paths again one day. I don't know how active he is physically at this point. He's obviously retired from being in his peak shape and bit like myself, so maybe us two oldies can go at it in the ring one day," said Wade Barrett.

WWE Superstar Wade Barrett recently talked about his in-ring return

Wade Barrett was last seen in action in 2016, after which he turned his attention to non-wrestling roles. The British star is currently a color commentator on the NXT brand and recently signed a new two-year contract with WWE.

In an interview with BT Sport, Wade Barrett said that he is in great shape and will be ready to return to the ring:

"“I can still move, I can still lift. Body is feeling good. I’ve always said, look, I’m in shape, I’m fit, and I’m healthy. If the right opportunity presents itself at my door, then maybe we’re gonna see a Wade Barrett return in the ring one day.”

WWE Clash at the Castle could be the perfect place for the NXT commentator to return to action. While the show is only a few days away, a celebrity match against Wayne Rooney could certainly draw big numbers.

