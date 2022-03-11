“These two have both evolved” – Current WWE personality explains who is better between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about the upcoming WrestleMania 38 showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate had a face-off at WWE’s live event at Madison Square Garden last weekend. Reigns attacked Lesnar viciously and eventually stood tall over him, holding the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

Speaking on his podcast After The Bell, Graves mentioned that till this day, we have no idea who is better between Lesnar and Reigns. The former WWE Superstar added that both The Head of the Table and The Beast Incarnate have evolved in their careers, becoming the best versions of themselves.

“We never really got that true decisive, this guy is better than that guy, we still don’t know,'' said Graves. ''They’ve had many interactions and collisions and we’ve teased it and taunted it, but we don’t know, because this is no longer the same Roman Reigns from that WrestleMania, this is no longer the same Brock Lesnar from that WrstleMania. These two have both evolved, in their careers, in a professional manner such that this is going to be a completely different match up, arguably with two better versions of the Superstars themselves.” (16:04-16:34)

Vic Joseph praised Roman Reigns’ WWE journey

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph praised Reigns’ journey and said that the superstar is continuing to improve.

Joseph also added that The Tribal Chief is ‘the guy’ of WWE and praised the The Tribal Chief's evolution over the years. Here's what he said:

“Roman Reigns continues to make leaps and bounds as a Superstar, as ‘the guy’. And it’s like ‘oh, he’s the guy’. Now, he’s the guy even more and it’s masterful the way he has evolved. The company and what we do as WWE story tellers, ‘what a story’, for Roman Reigns, ‘what a story’, for Brock Lesnar and this has been a wild week for WWE,” said Joseph. (16:52-17:23)

The Universal Champion and the WWE Champion will go against each other in a title vs. title match at the WrestleMania 38 show, on the 2nd of April, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Who do you think will come out on top at The Show of Shows? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

