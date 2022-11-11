Current WWE personality was "furious" with Austin Theory's booking on RAW

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently revealed that he was outraged by how Austin Theory squandered his Money in The Bank cash-in this week on RAW.

Seth Rollins was set to defend the United States title against Mustafa Ali. However, Bobby Lashley came down to the ring and brutalized Ali before announcing himself as Seth's opponent. The All Mighty also took out The Visionary before the bell. When Theory came out to cash in on Rollins, Bobby again interfered, allowing the champ to plant the rookie with a Stomp and pick up the win.

On this week's After The Bell episode, Graves mentioned that he was furious with the proceedings of Monday Night RAW. He pointed out how Theory was booked strongly under Vince McMahon's regime, but things changed after the boss stepped back from his role.

I'm furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes mere feet away from us as Theory strutted his way down." He added, "I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy. I understand things change. Everything has changed, everything in our universe has changed in the last few months." [21:47 - 22:22]

Corey Graves feels Austin Theory will be fine in the long run

During the same conversation, Graves mentioned that the onus was now on the rookie to do something impactful in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series. He, however, assured fans that Theory had a long way to go in WWE and would do well in the long run.

"I will say this. If Theory doesn't do something massive between now and Survivor Series, maybe it's time to worry. And not in the long-term thing. Austin Theory is what 24-years-old? The dude's gonna be fine." [22:40 - 22:54]

With this unsuccessful cash-in, Theory joins a small list of WWE Superstars that cashed in the Money in the Bank contract but failed.

