Current WWE personality is 'The Greatest Storyteller,' according to Megan Morant

WWE's backstage correspondent Megan Morant recently spoke about Michael Cole, commending his extensive 20+ year career in the industry.

Since making his debut in 1997, Michael Cole has been a fundamental part of WWE programming. Initially serving as a backstage interviewer, he has seamlessly transitioned into the role of lead commentator for numerous years.

In a recent interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling, Megan Morant hailed Michael Cole as the 'greatest storyteller' ever and shared his encouragement's significant impact on her when she signed with the Stamford-based company.

“Cole is the greatest storyteller that there is. He’s more than just the voice of WWE, he’s been there for so many moments, he’s been with this company for so long. For him to see something in me and to believe in me, it meant a lot because I had no clue I was getting into and he was so encouraging, ‘You belong here, and you’re here for a reason.’” [H/T Fightful]

WWE personality Megan Morant recently spoke about Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee has been widely regarded as one of the standout WWE acquisitions in recent times before he transitioned into hosting his own talk show on ESPN.

During a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling, Megan Morant praised McAfee. She also talked about McAfee's kindness and warmth towards everyone during his tenure with the company and expressed her joy in witnessing his current achievements.

"I think the world of Pat. One of the things about Pat is that he’s so kind to everyone. He knows everyone’s name, the people who mic you up, the people who do camera work, everybody, Pat knows their name and just getting to watch him be who he is was cool for somebody who wants to be in television for a long time, whether that be in sports entertainment or sports or wherever it may be. He’s a star and watching what he does is very cool," Megan shared.

McAfee's last appearance inside the squared circle was during an episode of SmackDown a few months back when he was involved in a segment with The Rock and Austin Theory.

Do you agree with Megan Morant's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer