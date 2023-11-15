Current WWE RAW star set to challenge for a major championship for the first time in 847 days

For the first time in over two years, WWE RAW Superstar Xia Li will compete in a televised singles match for the coveted NXT Women's Championship.

The last time she challenged for the title was on the July 20, 2021, episode of NXT, where she collided with former champion Raquel Rodriguez in the main event. She didn't win the title, as Rodriguez emerged victorious.

After Becky Lynch captured the NXT Women's Title last September, several women on the WWE roster wanted a shot at the gold. One of them was Xia Li, but unfortunately for her, The Man lost it before she could get her opportunity. However, the two stars will collide for the first time on RAW next week.

On the latest episode of NXT, Xia Li was involved in a segment with the current titleholder, Lyra Valkyria. She invited the champion to an undisclosed place and offered her tea. Xia then challenged Valkyria for the NXT Women's Title, and the latter accepted. The bout will take place next week.

Expand Tweet

Xia Li has never held a title in WWE before. She also hasn't competed in many title matches. It'll be interesting to see whether she will be the one to dethrone Lyra Valkyria.

Do you think Xia will win her first title next week? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.