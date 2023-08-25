Current WWE RAW Superstar expecting a baby girl

It seems to be the time of year for WWE Superstars to announce that they are expecting children, as Carmella and Alexa Bliss are currently on hiatus after announcing their pregnancies.

Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram where he revealed that he and his wife Paige have been going through an IVF journey and finally reached the point where they can announce that they are expecting a baby girl in 2024.

"Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024," he wrote.

The couple are set to expect their new addition in a little over six months, which means that their daughter will be the first WWE baby of 2024 since Alexa Bliss and Carmella's due dates are at the end of 2023. The former Champion is expected to take some time away from WWE around this time.

Bronson Reed doesn't currently have a match at WWE Payback

Bronson Reed is currently one of the fastest-rising stars on RAW after making his return to the company last year, following a brief stint in NJPW.

Reed was part of a feud with The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura before the latter was able to move into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. Heading into Payback next week, Reed, who is now known as "Big" Bronson Reed, doesn't currently have a headline feud, but there is still one more week of RAW that could allow him to pick one up.

Everyone at Sportskeeda offers their congratulations to Bronson Reed, who has been on a lengthy journey to become a father.

