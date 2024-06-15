Current WWE SmackDown star wants to be the female MJF; says the AEW star is a "future icon"

A current WWE Superstar recently praised former AEW World Champion MJF. The former Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that she would love to get compared to the 28-year-old.

The superstar in question is Chelsea Green. In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, she commented on several wrestling names, including The Salt of the Earth. The 33-year-old expressed her admiration for the former AEW World Champion. She also dubbed him a "future icon."

Meanwhile, the former Women's Tag Team Champion pointed out that she would like to reword the AEW star's promos into a female version and use them. She also revealed that she would be happy if someone called her "a female MJF."

Trending

"MJF, future icon. I would take his promos and I would love to reword them in the female form and if anyone would to ever tell me that I was a female MJF, I've done my job," she said. [From 06:01 to 06:15]

Check out the video below:

Did MJF make a mistake by not joining WWE?

MJF's AEW contract reportedly expired earlier this year. While people speculated about his future for several months, the 28-year-old re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion and recently returned to AEW TV.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno pointed out that The Salt of the Earth might have made a mistake by not jumping ship to WWE:

"I think MJF made a mistake. I said before, I think he should be in WWE. He'd be more entertaining. He'd be more mainstream and he'd probably get more movies," he said.

Nevertheless, Inferno and his co-host Konnan acknowledged that MJF was still young and would have an opportunity to move to the Stamford-based company in a few years after making more money in AEW. It would be interesting to see if that scenario would happen.

Would you like to see MJF in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from the first half.