Current WWE star claims The Undertaker was lazy for surprising reason

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is among the most respected names in professional wrestling. However, a current star recently called The Phenom lazy for a very surprising reason.

Both Former World Heavyweight and Women's World Champions CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, respectively, recently sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about the global juggernaut's new Netflix series, WWE Unreal, which pulls back the curtain on several backstage activities. During the conversation, the host asked The Best in the World if he wished there was more mystique about professional wrestling like back in the day. He brought up The Undertaker not doing any interviews during that time.

The Second City Saint came up with a hilarious response, stating that the WWE Hall of Famer did not give any interviews because he was too lazy to do so. On a more serious note, Punk said that he was all in for protecting the business. The 46-year-old added that while he was uneasy about things like pulling the curtains back, he also accepted the situation as it came without worrying too much.

"Do I wish I didn't have to do interviews? [Laughs] Look, listen, The Undertaker was just lazy. That's the only reason he did that. He got away with not doing this. That's why he did it. It wasn't because he was really dead. I said it. No, do I wish there was more mystique? You know, it is what you make it. I think I'm a grown-a** man. I will still protect this business. That's why I'm kind of wildly uneasy about a lot of this stuff, but I also take it as it comes," he said. [From 2:43 to 3:18]

You can check out the video below for CM Punk's comments:

The Undertaker made an appearance on WWE NXT last week

The Undertaker showed up at the iconic 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, last week on NXT to confront reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams. The 31-year-old had previously fired shots at the WWE legend's LFG team in a backstage segment.

On the July 22 edition of the show, the NXT star once again tried to mock the WWE Hall of Famer. However, in response, The Deadman floored Williams with a Chokeslam.

After The Phenom took out the TNA World Champion, it remains to be seen if the two stars get involved in a full-fledged feud.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

