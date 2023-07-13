Current WWE star details nixed plans for huge overseas tour

Over the years, WWE has put on shows worldwide, always aiming to expand its global presence. RAW Superstar Bronson Reed recently discussed the promotion's nixed plans for a significant overseas tour.

One major market that the Stamford-based company has looked to explore in recent years is Australia. In 2018, World Wrestling Entertainment presented the Super Show-Down premium live event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

During a recent interview on The Footy with Broden Kelly, Australian star Bronson Reed revealed that WWE was meant to tour his home country this October. While those plans were seemingly nixed, the former NXT North American Champion is hopeful about the promotion touring The Lucky Country early next year.

"I’m really hopeful that there will be [a show in Australia] soon. I don’t know yet. I heard that there were rumblings about doing a tour in October, but I think that’s been nixed. I’m hoping early next year, but I don’t know. They should do a big premium live event from Adelaide Oval." (H/T Fightful)

Besides Bronson Reed, one of the company's biggest stars today is also from Australia, that being Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator sits atop the card as the current Women's World Champion.

Bronson Reed reacts to his appearance on this week's RAW

This past Monday on RAW, Bronson Reed attacked Tommaso Ciampa during the latter's match against The Miz. The interference resulted in the former WWE Champion escaping with a shocking win.

Following the show, Reed took to social media as he reacted to his brutal assault on the former NXT Champion.

"I drop an elbow better than anyone else in the business. YOU KNOW IT, AND YOU HATE TO ADMIT IT. I'm better than your favorite," tweeted Reed.

With The Miz and Bronson Reed seemingly forming an alliance, many expect Ciampa to bring reinforcements to take on the villainous duo.

Which country should host a WWE premium live event next? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes