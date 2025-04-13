Current WWE star files legal complaint against the company

A WWE Superstar has filed a legal complaint against the Stamford-based promotion. The 34-year-old star has taken the step following a recent defeat on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Not accepting her loss, Chelsea Green has now seemingly hired a legal team in the storyline to dispute the loss she deems unfair.

Ad

The inaugural Women’s United States Champion faced Zelina Vega on the blue-branded show this week. The Canadian superstar had good control of her opponent despite her faction not accompanying her for the match. During the bout, while commentator Wade Barrett was supporting The Hot Mess, Joe Tessitore wasn’t on the same page as his partner.

This angered Chelsea Green, who verbally confronted Tess. However, she wasted too much time outside the ring because of this, and the referee declared Zelina Vega the winner of the match via countout. Green was visibly frustrated at the referee for handing her a loss.

Ad

Trending

Now, the Women’s US Champ has posted a tweet on X saying that she has hired her legal team to dispute the match result. Green’s words were a response to another tweet posted by NXT’s Luca Crusifino, who had posted the image of a legal notice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The document highlights that the referee didn’t follow the standard cadence for countouts and was unusually fast. Thus, the D’Angelo Family member has now seemingly built a case against WWE for Chelsea Green. It remains to be seen how Triple H and his creative team deal with this legal complaint, seemingly as part of the storyline.

Zelina Vega challenges Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s United States Championship

While Chelsea Green is fuming over the match result, Zelina Vega has sent a message to the champ, challenging her for the title. The Latino World Order member noted that she is sick of The Hot Mess’ attitude over the loss, and she can take her on again in a no disqualifications match. Moreover, she also said that Green could even get her own referee for the bout.

Ad

“Sick of your sh*t. NO DQ. NO GOONS. TITLE ON THE LINE. You want to use your 'presidential power' to swap out refs, Joe, whoever else? Fine..But at this point, it’s not just about beating you, it’s about taking what’s mine."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega has been chasing a singles title in WWE for a long time. The former Queen of the Ring had a rough time against Pure Fusion Collective last year, getting injured twice following backstage attacks. She even faced Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship but failed to win, owing to Dominik Mysterio’s interference.

This year, the Latino World Order member was moved to WWE SmackDown via the company’s transfer window in January. Now, she has her sights on the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More