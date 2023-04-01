Current WWE star names some hobbies that "soothe the savage beast" Omos (Exclusive)

WWE manager MVP recently spoke about the lesser-known side of his client, Omos.

The seven-footer has been a dominant force in WWE since his debut. He won the RAW Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37. After his partnership with Styles ran its course, Omos started as a singles superstar. However, he has been most successful since he aligned himself with MVP. Under the guidance of the Hurt Business founder, Omos will now face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, MVP mentioned that contrary to what people may think, Omos is a knowledgeable person. He detailed that The Nigerian Giant liked watching anime and even liked to paint in his spare time.

"Well, he's a huge, huge sneakerhead and anime fan. So when you want to soothe the savage beast, when he wants some downtime, he watches anime to relax," MVP continued. "Because of his massive size and intimidating presence, people don't realize how intelligent he is. He's got a college degree, he's a very intellectual individual, and he's an artist. He likes to paint." [2:03 - 2:41]

Omos will battle Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania

After Brock Lesnar accepted Omos' challenge on RAW, the two behemoths had a couple of run-ins during the buildup to WrestleMania.

However, during both confrontations, The Nigerian Giant's strength and physical dominance shocked Lesnar. On one occasion, he sent Brock out of the ring with a vicious clothesline.

While Lesnar has taken down almost every superstar that stood in his way in WWE, he has never faced a colossal giant like Omos. It will be interesting to see how things turn out when the two stars meet at The Showcase of Immortals this weekend.

