Current WWE star could be the next AJ Styles, says legend

There is no denying that AJ Styles is a pro wrestling legend. He has accomplished almost everything the business has to offer in the past 27 years. There will likely never be anyone like him, but recently a legend suggested otherwise.
Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open, where he claimed a current WWE star could be the next Styles. The name in question is 20-year-old NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans. He is currently plying his trade in the black-and-silver brand, where he has quickly grown to become a main event talent.
On the podcast, Dreamer discussed his potential draft picks in pro wrestling. He stated that his number one pick would be Evans and likened him to The Phenomenal One back when the latter was in TNA Wrestling.
"Man, that guy [Evans] has it. He's so young, he's so entertaining, he does everything different. If I look at him, I would say you have your next AJ Styles when AJ Styles was in TNA," Tommy Dreamer said.
Dreamer added that Je'Von Evans was bigger in terms of height compared to his fellow wrestlers and, given his young age, would continue to grow. With that in mind, he claimed that if he grew stronger, Evans would be "something" in the business.
AJ Styles is scheduled to take on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41
Whether Je'Von Evans becomes the next AJ Styles remains to be seen. After all, there is still plenty of time before Styles potentially passes the torch to him. The Phenomenal One is still in incredible shape and seemingly has plenty of years left as an in-ring competitor.
Styles recently returned from injury but is already in the thick of things. He is looking forward to WrestleMania 41, where he will take on Logan Paul. The Maverick has consistently mocked the legend, and they're now all set to settle things at The Show of Shows.
The match was made official earlier this month and is sure to be an exciting one. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.