Current WWE star posts rare picture wearing Rey Mysterio's mask; it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a true WWE legend. Throughout his career, he's earned almost every accolade possible for a star in the company and is heavily respected. While he does not always get the respect of his son, Dominik Mysterio, other stars have always accorded the legend the respect he deserves. Now, a star has posted a picture wearing Mysterio's mask, Roxanne Perez.

She is a top WWE star and is favored by multiple WWE legends, including her trainer, Booker T. While she's yet to arrive on the main roster, she's achieved some success in NXT and is usually in the middle of a push on the brand.

The star was at a house show for NXT this week during SmackDown, and possibly because it was Halloween, decided to dress up like one of her WWE heroes, Rey Mysterio. While the rest of the gear was her own, she decided to wear his mask and shared a rare picture of herself in it.

She accompanied it with the "Booyaka" caption while two referees were beside her.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio has not responded to the post, but it can be assumed that he'll be flattered. In the meantime, his son Dominik, who most fans thought would be taking up his father's mask at some point, has continued to insult the Hall of Famer on-screen whenever he has the chance.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.