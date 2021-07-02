WWE Star recalls his "crazy" tryout in front of Vince McMahon, Triple H and The Undertaker

Vince McMahon has always been highly critical and selective when it comes to bringing new talent onto WWE Television, keeping a close eye on upcoming WWE stars. The same was the case with current NXT competitor Tommaso Ciampa, who was trying out to get on WWE T.V. back in 2005.

Ciapma ended up getting the role of one of Muhammad Hassan's lawyers and even shared the screen with The Undertaker in a segment on WWE SmackDown. Following his appearance on SmackDown, Tommaso Ciampa wrestled in various matches in WWE and 2 years later signed a developmental contract.

In a recent interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa recalled having his tryout in front of Vince McMahon, Triple H and The Undertaker.

"The whole day was nuts. I remember going into Vince McMahon’s office, and doing my run through." Ciampa continued, "It was basically my tryout so I had to do my script in front of him. I walk in and it was the first time I met him and [Triple H] was there. Hunter was making some protein shakes. Now, when I look back, it's kind of crazy.

Ciampa would go on to talk about how he would then have to do an in-ring tryout where he had to share the ring with The Undertaker as Triple H and Vince McMahon watched, which is definitely crazy!

Tommaso Ciampa was given a WWE tour by Stephanie McMahon

In the same interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Ciampa also revealed that he was given a backstage WWE tour by Stephanie McMahon when he was brought in.

"The day was nuts. One of the stories I’ve told before, that looking back now is just crazy, is that Stephanie McMahon took it up on herself to give me a full tour of the venue, backstage... everything and she spent like 30 minutes with me."

Ciapma was let go from his WWE developmental contract in 2007 but returned to NXT in 2015 and has since been one of the premier stars of the Black and Gold Brand.

