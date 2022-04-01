Current WWE star reflects on The Rock vs Stone Cold WrestleMania trilogy

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has given his thoughts on the iconic WrestleMania trilogy between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

Ford, who turned heel alongside his Street Profits tag team partner Angelo Dawkins on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, is set to compete at the upcoming this weekend at WrestleMania 38. In the build to the event, the former RAW Tag Team Champion did an interview with Rick Ucchino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling where he discussed some of his favorite matches.

During the interview, Ford revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin's last-ever match, against The Rock at WrestleMania 19, is his favorite of all time. Though he did state that every match in the trilogy was great in its own way.

"Like they all are great in their own way, man. But the last one significantly stands out because that was Austin's last match. And also at the same time, like The Rock never, never, never defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin on that WrestleMania stage," Ford said. (H/T Fightful)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will challenge RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship along with the Alpha Academy team of Chad Gable and Otis at WrestleMania 38.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will return at WrestleMania 38

Though it's been nearly two decades since his in-ring retirement, The Texas Rattlesnake will be making a rare appearance at this year's WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens, who started taking a personal issue with the state of Texas earlier in the year, repeatedly called out the WWE legend. It was rumored that an in-ring return for Austin was on the cards, and that a match between him and Owens would take place at WrestleMania.

However, it was revealed that Austin would only be participating in a special WrestleMania edition of the KO Show. According to reports, carnage is still expected when Austin and Owens finally faceoff.

What do you think of Montez Ford's comments? Are you excited for Steve Austin's return? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

