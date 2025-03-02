Current WWE star who 'retired' 3,254 days ago reveals major reason why

A popular current WWE Superstar recently revealed a major reason behind his retirement from in-ring competition. It is none other than Wade Barrett.

Wade Barrett was one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2010s. Throughout his career, the star won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship five times. He was also the former leader of Nexus, a group that wreaked havoc in WWE and took the industry by storm. The star last competed inside the squared circle on the April 4, 2016, edition of WWE RAW, 3254 days ago.

Although Barrett never officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition, he stopped competing after getting released from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2016. He also mentioned multiple times that he considered himself retired and that he would not return to active competition. The former Nexus leader currently serves as a color commentator on SmackDown alongside Joe Tessitore.

At this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Wade Barrett was on the commentary team alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match kicked off the show, Barrett revealed that the Chamber was a major reason behind his 'retirement' from professional wrestling.

Since returning to WWE in 2020, Barrett has been serving as a commentator. However, many people still believe that the former Intercontinental Champion might return to in-ring competition at some point in the future. It remains to be seen if the SmackDown star has planned anything for his comeback to the squared circle.

