Current WWE star who only retired 512 days ago sends Cody Rhodes a message soon after Backlash title retention

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France after defeating AJ Styles. He recently received a message from a WWE star who wrestled his last match 512 days ago. The name in question is Jamie Noble.

The American Nightmare put on a memorable match against Styles in front of a vocal crowd in Lyon, France. WWE Superstar and producer Jamie Noble later posted a backstage picture with Cody Rhodes and congratulated him on his victory.

"Congratulations to our man Cody!! Kept the title and gave the crowd a great match at Backlash France. You represented us all proudly," Noble wrote.

Jamie Noble made an appearance at Backlash France during the opening segment involving Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa. He was one of several producers who tried to break up the brawl before SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis turned the match into a Street Fight.

He initially retired on November 10, 2009, and began working as a producer. He also became an on-screen character as part of Seth Rollins' J&J Security with Joey Mercury.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was taken off WWE television following an attack by Brock Lesnar. Noble returned to the ring for one final match on December 11, 2022, at a live event in his home state of West Virginia. He teamed up with Braun Strowman, Butch, and Ridge Holland to defeat Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after WWE Backlash?

At the post-Backlash press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked who should be his next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 38-year-old said he was interested in facing off against fellow babyface star, LA Knight.

"But there are a lot of folks (...) I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love (...) man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," Rhodes said. [From 21:03 to 21:46]

Cody Rhodes also teased a potential feud with Randy Orton. The American Nightmare shares a storied history with The Viper as they were stablemates during the former's first stint with the company.