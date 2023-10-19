Current WWE star's father told Rey Mysterio 30 years ago that his son would become a great wrestler one day

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed an interesting tidbit about a current star in a recent interview. The name in question is Santos Escobar.

Mysterio is still going strong as an active wrestler on WWE TV at 48 years old. He is the current United States Champion on WWE SmackDown and is also the leader of the Latino World Order, along with Santos Escobar and others.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Rey Mysterio revealed that he used to wrestle Santos' father way back in the early 90s. Mysterio added that Santos was a kid back then, and his father once told him that he would become a great wrestler one day.

Check out Rey's full comment below:

"Santo, Santos is such a good guy, you know. I grew up wrestling with his father. I remember him saying... he was a kid when he met me the first time. This was in maybe '92, '93, and his father told me, 'You see that kid right there, he's going to be a great one one day,' and for him to now be in the same ring with me? I respect that to the fullest." [1:50:43-1:51:07]

Santos Escobar on his first meeting with Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar has been working with Mysterio on WWE TV for quite some time now. Earlier this year, he spoke with Under The Ring and shared his thoughts on working with the veteran:

"Well, he's a Lucha Libre icon, he's a Lucha Libre legend, he's a Luca Libre Hall of Famer, by the way. I first met Rey when I was about eight or nine years [old]. That was a long time ago. The story is known. My dad told me, 'You see that kid right there? That's Rey Mysterio. He's gonna go places. He's going to do something in the industry,' and that was it. And my dad wasn't lying." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Mysterio's retirement is looming closer. He told Helwani that he plans to retire within the next two years or so. It won't be a surprise if WWE gives a huge sendoff to Rey with a big match in the near future.

