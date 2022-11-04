Current WWE star says underestimating him is going to be the "biggest mistake" of Roman Reigns' life

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. However, Logan Paul believes that underestimating him could lead to The Tribal Chief's eventual downfall.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Maverick at Crown Jewel tomorrow. While Logan may be going into the match as the underdog, the social media megastar is pretty confident of his chances.

Speaking to Bleacher Report ahead of his showdown with Reigns, Paul stated that the upcoming match between the two will be a feast for the spectators.

“I think this match is going to be the best, excuse me, one of the best WWE matches we have seen in a very long time. You have to make that conscious decision: do you want to watch it live as it’s happening in front of your face or do you want to see it afterward, you wanna see the highlight reel? I don’t know, but you ain’t gonna want to miss this match.”

The social media megastar added that Reigns' mistake of underestimating him could cost the latter big time.

“He’s underestimating me and it’s going to be the biggest mistake of his life.”

Logan Paul will have Jake Paul in his corner for the upcoming WWE match against Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns is a force of his own, he has often relied on the help of The Bloodline to make a difference in his matches. The Tribal Chief was assisted by Solo Sikoa in his last title defense at Clash at the Castle, while The Usos also often made their presence felt in his matches.

However, Logan Paul seems to have a backup of his own for the biggest match of his career. The YouTuber has hinted in the past that Jake Paul could be there at Crown Jewel to help him even the odds.

The rumors were confirmed after Jake showed up at the recent Crown Jewel press conference in Saudi Arabia. The Bloodline was also present in Reigns' corner. However, Sami Zayn did not join his fellow stablemates for the event.

Logan has been training with legends like Shawn Michaels and Shane Helms to prepare for his showdown in Saudi Arabia. The social media megastar has repeatedly stated that he just needs "one lucky punch" to take out Roman Reigns.

