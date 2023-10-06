Current WWE star speechless seeing video of when she was thrown into a wall breaking it in unplanned spot

A current WWE star has reacted to an old video that's surfaced recently from her past before she had signed with the company. During that time, she would wrestle in other arenas with whichever indie company she was working for. Unfortunately for the star, Gigi Dolin, this meant the surroundings were not always the best, and the video showcased one occasion when she was thrown into a wall, which broke.

Dolin, before coming to WWE, was known as Priscilla Kelly. As Kelly, she regularly wrestled against some of the top names outside the major companies at that time. She wrestled Kiera Hogan and, at one point, even defeated Tessa Blanchard. For most of her time, she worked the independent circuits, although she also worked in Shine, Tokyo Joshi Pro and even had a few appearances for AEW.

However, after her initial appearance for WWE in 2018 in the Mae Young Classic, she signed with the company in 2021.

Now, the star has reposted an older video of herself being thrown into a wall during a match against Lu Fisto. After she fell, the wall even had a hole in it where she had struck it, leaving it broken. In the caption, she just added some dots, driven speechless.

In another tweet before that, she saw herself being put through a table and recalled how she had put a hole in the wall of the building that same day. The moment with the damage to the wall had been unplanned.

Gigi Dolin has not been too active in WWE recently

The star, who's a former two-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, has not had the most appearances on NXT TV recently. While she did appear in a recent match on October 3, where she defeated Blair Davenport, for the most part, she's been away from shows.

Her last televised appearance before that was on September 5, where she was forced to submit by Thea Hail.

While fans have been hoping for a more concrete storyline for Dolin to emerge, for the most part, since Mandy Rose was released by the company, she's not really had something to keep her relevant, apart from a feud with Jacy Jayne.