Current WWE Superstar has 5-word reaction to viral video with The Elite resurfacing online

Injured WWE Superstar Big E has taken to Twitter to reminisce about a past encounter with The Elite at E3 2018.

The resurfaced video is a clip from when The New Day faced off against The Elite in a video game matchup of Street Fighter V nearly five years ago. This collaboration stunned many wrestling fans at the time, as it is rare for WWE to approve of their superstars working with talent from other organizations.

Insinuating it was a wild experience, the former WWE Champion retweeted a fan, adding, "feels like a fever dream."

They went as far as to promote the match on WWE.com and allowed Xavier Woods to livestream it on his Twitch channel.

Big E is still out of action.

It's important to note that the former WWE Champion is still out with a severe back injury. There is no definite timeline on when or if he can return to the ring. He is recovering from a serious injury sustained during a match with Ridge Holland on SmackDown in March 2022, where he came crashing down on his head and neck, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Despite his injury, Big E remains active on social media, engaging with fans. Notably, he was not drafted to SmackDown with The New Day during the WWE Draft on Monday, even though he is still officially on the roster.

The video with The Elite will undoubtedly stir up good memories among fans, as it did with Big E himself.

