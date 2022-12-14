Current WWE Superstar breaks character to discuss storyline with Bray Wyatt

Since his dramatic return, this past October at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt's goal has been a mystery. However, his first feud seems to be emerging as he has been exchanging verbal back-and-forths with LA Knight on SmackDown.

Over the past few weeks, the former Universal Champion and LA Knight's feud has escalated with a series of intriguing backstage assaults as well as some intense promos in the ring.

Due to his commitment to storylines, Yahoo Entertainment recently asked LA Knight how it has been working with Wyatt.

"Working with Wyatt is a unique challenge in the sense that you’ve got two diametrically opposed personalities. You have two very different approaches to what we do and in a strange way, it almost brings together a beautiful symphony so to speak, just because of the contrasting way we do things. At the same time, those contrasting pieces can mesh together into something that’s pretty creatively satisfying and so far so good." (H/T Yahoo Entertainment)

Bray has yet to have an official match since making his WWE comeback, however, given his recent interactions with the 40-year-old SmackDown star, a return to the ring may soon be on the cards.

LA Knight is certain Bray Wyatt is the one attacking him

Since returning, the Eater of Worlds' biggest opponent seems to be himself, as he does battle with his violent inner demons. However, one star says he sees right through Wyatt's supposed facade.

Continuing his conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, LA Knight said he was certain that Bray Wyatt was the one attacking him backstage on SmackDown despite the latter saying it was not him.

"I think it’s pretty clear [who attacked me]. Look at all the little symbols and the Fiend masks and that kind of stuff. As far as I can tell, that seems to be all along his lines. It seems to fit his M-O." (H/T Yahoo Entertainment)

In true Bray Wyatt fashion, his return has been one of mystery, with the maniacal Uncle Howdy character interrupting him weekly on-screen, attempting to bring him back to the dark side.

