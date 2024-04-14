Current WWE Superstar claims he may never wrestle again

It has been more than two years since Big E competed inside a WWE ring after he was injured ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae while taking a suplex on the outside of the ring from Ridge Holland on an episode of SmackDown in March 2022. He has since been sidelined and given several updates about scans over the past two years being used to determine if he will be cleared to return to the ring.

Big E recently took to Twitter to provide an update where he revealed that things are unchanged for his neck after two years and this means that he is not medically cleared and may never be.

Big E did note that he was healthy and happy which was the most important thing, but after seeing The New Day unite at the Hall of Fame last weekend, his loyal fanbase was hopeful that this could become a reality on-screen one day.

Big E was still a part of WWE WrestleMania weekend despite his injuries

Big E has still been able to remain an active member of the WWE roster despite his injuries and has taken on hosting duties and a lot of community appearances. As part of WrestleMania weekend, the former Intercontinental Champion was able to be part of the kickoff shows and hosted the Slammy Awards.

The former World Champion also united with The New Day to induct Thunderbolt Patterson into the Hall of Fame. It seems that despite his injuries and knowing he may never be able to wrestle again, Big E still has a place in the company and is happy to continue to work in this role.

Much like Tyson Kidd following his neck injury, he is happy that he is healthy and still able to continue his day-to-day life, even though fans still continue to push for an in-ring return.

