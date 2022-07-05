Current WWE Superstar and Kevin Nash react to Highland Park Shooting

WWE veteran Kevin Nash and new recruit Ava Raine recently reacted to the tragic shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

As per Reuters, six people have lost their lives and nearly 36 have been injured in the unfortunate incident. The shooting occurred at a Fourth of July parade in the northern suburbs of Chicago. The Highland Park Police with the assistance of the FBI allegedly caught the suspected shooter.

Following the incident, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter to give his take on the matter.

"Amazing that the suspected shooter who killed 6 and wounded 24 was taken into custody after a short chase. Not one officer unloaded an entire magazine into him," Nash wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash Amazing that the suspected shooter who killed 6 and wounded 24 was taken into custody after a short chase. Not one officer unloaded an entire magazine into him. Amazing that the suspected shooter who killed 6 and wounded 24 was taken into custody after a short chase. Not one officer unloaded an entire magazine into him.

Additionally, the Rock's daughter and WWE Performance Center trainee, Ava Raine, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident. The upcoming WWE star responded to a tweet stating that she was unsure what was being celebrated given the on-ground situation in Illinois.

"308th ..not sure what we’re celebrating today," tweeted Raine.

You can check out her tweet below:

AVA @AvaRaineWWE



not sure what we’re celebrating today AJ+ @ajplus Illinois cities, incl. Evanston and Glenview, canceled 4th of July events after a gunman killed at least 6 people at a Highland Park parade.



Police say the attack appears "random" but are still searching for the suspect.



It is at least the 308th U.S. mass shooting this year. Illinois cities, incl. Evanston and Glenview, canceled 4th of July events after a gunman killed at least 6 people at a Highland Park parade.Police say the attack appears "random" but are still searching for the suspect.It is at least the 308th U.S. mass shooting this year. https://t.co/LIVg5CKeD7 308th ..not sure what we’re celebrating today twitter.com/ajplus/status/… 308th .. not sure what we’re celebrating today twitter.com/ajplus/status/…

What happened at the Highland Park shooting?

While the Fourth of July parade was underway, a gunman opened fire on the crowd. He allegedly climbed to the top of the roof and shot at families, including children, who were waving flags and riding bikes, celebrating their Independence Day.

A few hours following the incident, the scene was reportedly turned into a crime scene with police tape spewn across nearby areas. At first, people thought a firework show was commencing, which is a common way of celebrating their Independence Day.

Two hours after the tragic incident at the Highland Park, two Philadelphia police officers were also shot at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where another parade to celebrate the occasion was taking place.

Sportskeeda sends heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far