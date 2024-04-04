Current WWE Superstar kicked out of a hotel because she was dressed as an escort

WWE Superstars are usually served with preferential treatment whenever they are spotted outside the ring due to their fame and status. However, the same wasn't true when former Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green was seen at a hotel on the day after WWE RAW.

Green has become a mainstay of the red brand's roster. She is usually seen in tag team action and even held gold not too long ago, winning the Tag Team Titles along with Sonya Deville on an episode on RAW in July 2023. Unfortunately, Deville was injured but Green found a partner in Piper Niven. The duo dropped the Titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Chelsea Green will not be competing at WrestleMania this year but she still loves to be a part of the festivities. Unfortunately for her, she was asked to leave a hotel because of the way she was dressed. She took to X to let her fans know about the incident.

"Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit. Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…"

Which matches will be main eventing WWE WrestleMania this year?

This year's WrestleMania is set to be one of the grandest shows of all time. many top stars such as Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and many more will be seen in action. This year's show will also mark the first WrestleMania of Jade Cargill.

While the PLE will be a star-studded one, only a few will get to main event the two nights of the show. The first night of the Show Of Shows will see Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes team up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. The second night of the PLE will see Cody Rhodes try to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

