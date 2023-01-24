Current WWE Superstar known for cult gimmick retweets Triple H hinting at RAW 30 appearance

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently posted on Twitter promising fans a big night for the 30th Anniversary Show of RAW. NXT Superstar Joey Gacy has since responded to The Game's tweet and has teased his debut on the main roster.

Gacy, who is the leader of the NXT faction The Schism, has been one of the developmental brand's fastest-rising talents. He was victorious in a feud against Cameron Grimes back in November and recently competed in the Men's Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline for a chance to challenge for the NXT Championship.

In his post, The Schism leader reminded fans that the latest episode of RAW takes place from his hometown of Philadelphia. He throws further fuel on the fire by repeating the same phrase made by Triple H, "Are you ready?"

"RAW in my home city? Are you ready?" he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

This isn't the first time Joe Gacy has hinted at a WWE main roster debut

Tonight's WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show will also be the final edition of Raw before this Saturday's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Gacy is aware of the significance of this and recently had an exchange with a fan online that indicated he could be looking to be one of the surprise entrants in the Rumble matchup.

Other than Gacy, fans are on the edge of their seats as to who else could appear in the Royal Rumble match, with many wondering if the event will see the grand return of the Rock.

However, a recent report revealed that Cody Rhodes, who announced he would return from injury at the event, is the favorite to win the Rumble.

Would you be excited to see Joe Gacy move from the NXT brand to the WWE main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes