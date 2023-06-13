Current WWE Superstar officially set to appear for another wrestling promotion next month

WWE is well known for not allowing its superstars to work for other wrestling promotions while under contract. However, it seems the company is becoming less lenient in this regard.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that NXT Superstar Trick Williams is set to appear for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion on July 15, 2023.

The appearance was announced on social media, with Williams scheduled to be a part of Reality of Wrestling's Summer of Champions event in Humble, Texas.

One major name from World Wrestling Entertainment who wrestled outside the company this year is Shinsuke Nakamura. He faced Hall of Famer The Great Muta in January at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.

SmackDown Superstar wants to face a former WWE star in Japan

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) recently made the move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also captured the IWGP Women's Championship earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, SmackDown Superstar Mia Yim said she is also keen to make her mark in NJPW.

"I am. I've wrestled in Japan many, many times. But I've always wanted to wrestle for New Japan," Yim said. "So that is on the bucket list. So AJ [Styles], Karl [Anderson], make sure you bring me next time. I'm still offended you didn't."

Yim added that she would love to go one-on-one with former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné.

"Definitely, a dream match, for sure." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the full interview below:

Moné's former WWE teammate is also looking to capture championship gold soon. Trinity (fka Naomi) is set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo on July 15, 2023, at IMPACT Wrestling's huge show, Slammiversary. The two stars will face off for the Knockouts World Championship.

