'I didn't forget about the slap she gave me' - Current WWE Superstar shares his honest opinion of Queen Zelina (Exclusive)

Once upon a time, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was Austin Theory's manager. Today, he is under Mr. McMahon's wing and she is the undisputed 'Queen' of the company, and the winner of the first-ever 'Queen's Crown' tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory chatted with Sportskeeda Wrestling about his upcoming appearance. We asked him about Zelina Vega's transformation into 'The Queen'.

"I think it's amazing,'' said Theory. ''I think anytime you can reinvent yourself, especially being alone is amazing. I think sometimes, maybe being with a team, there's two minds there. Two people with a bunch of ideas. But when it's just you, pulling the boat, it's a totally different thing and a totally different grind."

Even though she's not the biggest woman physically on the WWE roster, Theory marveled at how she surpassed her competition.

"And you've got to have that passion and energy. And I think she's doing really well with it. I'm sure she has so many more ideas and so many great things she wants to do. But I think it's awesome. Especially too, somebody that's her size. A lot of the girls are bigger than her. She doesn't use that as an excuse. And she's the queen. So, I kinda think that puts her higher than a lot of them," added Austin Theory.

Theory cut back on the praise when he remembered that she'd slapped him. Jokingly, of course.

"But we'll have to see where that goes. But I think that's great, y'know. And also too, I didn't forget about that slap she gave me. So, maybe I shouldn't say too many nice things. But whatever," concluded Austin Theory.

Fans may check out the entire conversation by clicking on the link shared below.

What's next for WWE Superstar Austin Theory?

Saudi Arabia is next for Theory of course. The young man enters the dreaded steel structure to take on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle and AJ Styles. While he is clearly an underdog, this is a massive push for the promising star.

How do you think Theory will perform at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Elimination Chamber 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on February 19, 2022, starting with Extraaa Dhamaal Show at 9:30 pm (IST) followed by WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Austin Theory can win the Elimination Chamber match? Yes No 3 votes so far